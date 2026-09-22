How TikTok dates lead women into crime traps

The suspects Emanuel Bosire Arisa and Brian Gatheru Nderitu [Courtesy]

Just 22 kilometres east of Nairobi’s bustling central business district lies Utawala, an estate rapidly transforming into a hub of high-rises, thriving markets, and young families building their futures. But behind the façade of neighbourhood progress, an insidious predator network was quietly hunting in the shadows.

What began as casual connections on TikTok quickly spiralled into a nightmare of calculated ambushes. Over two months, unsuspecting women were targeted, robbed, and brutally sexually assaulted in what detectives are calling a ruthless pattern of pre-planned violence.