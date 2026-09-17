Kindiki tells off his detractors, vows to champion development

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents in Meru on September 17, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has accused a section of opposition leaders in Meru of belittling him to distract him from delivering development projects for the region and other parts of the country.

Prof Kindiki, who was inspecting the upgrade of Nyambene Level Four Hospital to a Level Five facility and other projects in Igembe South, said he and President William Ruto were focused on implementing projects for the benefit of the people.

He told off his detractors, including former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza who have in recent times directed attacks at the DP and President Ruto, saying their development record speaks for itself and earn them re-election in the August 10, 2027 General Election.

"I have forgiven the local Meru region leaders who are insulting and belittling me," said Kindiki, who was flanked by Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Water Cabinet Seretary Eric Mugaa and other leaders.

The DP said he will 'ignore' his detractors and focus on delivering development projects across the country.

"I am fully focused on assisting President William Ruto to complete development projects and roll out more in every part of the country in a bid to improve the lives of all Kenyans. Those we are competing with only know how to insult and come up with slogans. I am not going to engage them because it is not what Kenyans want," Kindiki said.

Speaking in Linturi's Igembe backyard, the DP said Kenyans were not interested in insults being peddled by a section of opposition leaders.

"They want roads, modern markets, water and better hospitals and this is what we are focused on,” he said.

"They are insulting the President and insulting me. I have forgiven them unconditionally. They are my brothers and I will not insult them. I remain focused on serving the people of Meru and the people of Kenya,” he added.

The DP promised to ensure completion of ongoing projects across the country.

“I will work hard and I will account for my time in office. We still have more roads to build, more markets to complete and other projects we are keen to finish,” he said.

The ongoing projects in Igembe South include the upgrade of Nyambene Level Four Hospital to a Level 5 facility for Sh100 million, and construction of Maua Modern Market for Sh450 million.

"We want the completion expedited so that our people can start enjoying the benefits."

The DP said the plan to elevate Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to a Level Six facility for Sh1 billion was on course.

He announced that the construction of 21 modern markets at Kangeta, Mikinduri, Kianjai, Laare, Mutuati, Timau and other areas was also progressing well.

The government has allocated Sh1 billion for the construction of Gakoromone Modern Market in Meru town, which could be one of the biggest in the country.

The DP directed contractors to hire more young people from Meru.

The DP exuded confidence that President Ruto will be re-elected on account of his development record.

“They should be ready to tell the people what they did for them when they were in power. We have a scorecard to present to them, so they should be ready with theirs,” he said.