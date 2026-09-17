Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kindiki tells off his detractors, vows to champion development

By Phares Mutembei | Sep. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents in Meru on September 17, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has accused a section of opposition leaders in Meru of belittling him to distract him from delivering development projects for the region and other parts of the country.

Prof Kindiki, who was inspecting the upgrade of Nyambene Level Four Hospital to a Level Five facility and other projects in Igembe South, said he and President William Ruto were focused on implementing projects for the benefit of the people.

He told off his detractors, including former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza who have in recent times directed attacks at the DP and President Ruto, saying their development record speaks for itself and earn them re-election in the August 10, 2027 General Election.

"I have forgiven the local Meru region leaders who are insulting and belittling me," said Kindiki, who was flanked by Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Water Cabinet Seretary Eric Mugaa and other leaders.

The DP said he will 'ignore' his detractors and focus on delivering development projects across the country.

"I am fully focused on assisting President William Ruto to complete development projects and roll out more in every part of the country in a bid to improve the lives of all Kenyans. Those we are competing with only know how to insult and come up with slogans. I am not going to engage them because it is not what Kenyans want," Kindiki said.

Speaking in Linturi's Igembe backyard, the DP said Kenyans were not interested in insults being peddled by a section of opposition leaders.

"They want roads, modern markets, water and better hospitals and this is what we are focused on,” he said.

"They are insulting the President and insulting me. I have forgiven them unconditionally. They are my brothers and I will not insult them. I remain focused on serving the people of Meru and the people of Kenya,” he added.

The DP promised to ensure completion of ongoing projects across the country.

“I will work hard and I will account for my time in office. We still have more roads to build, more markets to complete and other projects we are keen to finish,” he said.

The ongoing projects in Igembe South include the upgrade of Nyambene Level Four Hospital to a Level 5 facility for Sh100 million, and construction of Maua Modern Market for Sh450 million.

"We want the completion expedited so that our people can start enjoying the benefits."

The DP said the plan to elevate Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to a Level Six facility for Sh1 billion was on course.

He announced that the construction of 21 modern markets at Kangeta, Mikinduri, Kianjai, Laare, Mutuati, Timau and other areas was also progressing well.

The government has allocated Sh1 billion for the construction of Gakoromone Modern Market in Meru town, which could be one of the biggest in the country.

The DP directed contractors to hire more young people from Meru.

The DP exuded confidence that President Ruto will be re-elected on account of his development record.

“They should be ready to tell the people what they did for them when they were in power. We have a scorecard to present to them, so they should be ready with theirs,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Former CS Mithika Linturi Meru Politics President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Raila family plans week-long national events to honour Baba's life
Raila family plans week-long national events to honour Baba's life
National
By Noel Nabiswa
11 mins ago
The Nanyuki road is getting paved, on paper, but that won't stop you from getting stuck
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
11 mins ago
Leaders demand action as Isiolo bandit attack claims five lives
National
By Josphat Thiong'o
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him
By Josphat Thiongó and Lewis Nyaundi 41 mins ago
Fresh storm over Barasa academic profile as JKUAT disowns him
Sifuna sued over presidential bid and Sh55 contribution
By Kamau Muthoni 41 mins ago
Sifuna sued over presidential bid and Sh55 contribution
Kuppet wants education Bills halted over funding
By Okumu Modachi 41 mins ago
Kuppet wants education Bills halted over funding
Sifuna and allies link Ruto camp to Linda Mwananchi woes
By Ndung'u Gachane 41 mins ago
Sifuna and allies link Ruto camp to Linda Mwananchi woes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved