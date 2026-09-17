Ruto faults Uhuru for undermining his government

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President William Ruto join traditional dancers in Homa Bay on September 17, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has renewed his public criticism of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing his predecessor of undermining the government and urging him to withdraw from active political mobilisation.

Ruto said he had supported Uhuru throughout their political partnership and expected reciprocal support when he sought the presidency.

“I stood by you through four elections; I stood by you, helped you, took care of you, and worked for you.”

Ruto claimed the two had discussed an arrangement in which each would serve as president for ten years. He accused Uhuru of failing to honour that understanding, saying:

“When the time came for you to help me, after you said ‘ten years for you, ten years for me,’ not even for a single day did you support me.”

Ruto also appealed to Uhuru to respect the position of former President and withdraw from political activities that he said were aimed at destabilising his administration.

“A former president! Surely, my brother, you are lowering the dignity of the office of the former president. You are a retired president respect your office, go and relax. Let us plan for this country of ours, Kenya,” Ruto said.

Ruto made the remarks on Thursday, September 17, 2026, in Sindo, Homa Bay County, as he concluded a four-day development tour of Nyanza.

The tour covered Kisumu, Siaya, Migori and Homa Bay and focused largely on roads, markets, housing, water and other development projects. The Star+1

The latest confrontation adds another chapter to the complicated political relationship between the two leaders.

Ruto served as Uhuru's deputy from 2013 to 2022, after the two politicians formed a political alliance that won the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

Contemporary accounts describe their original arrangement as involving support for Kenyatta for two terms, followed by support for Ruto's presidential ambitions. The Washington Post

The President nevertheless acknowledged Uhuru's democratic right to oppose his government but urged the former president to respect the office he once held.

“You are running schemes to sabotage the government. You are a retired president respect your office, go and relax. Let us plan for this country of ours, Kenya,” he said.

His criticism centred instead on what he described as continued political mobilisation against his administration.

He said his administration had stabilised the economy and pointed to investments in education, housing, markets and infrastructure. During the Homa Bay leg alone, the government highlighted a Sh3.5 billion plan for 21 modern markets.