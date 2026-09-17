Sidelining Uhuru and Jubilee's fate after his exit

Jeremiah Kioni. [File, Standard]

After several years of scheming by President William Ruto’s regime to remove former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the country's political equation, a High Court ruling barring him from holding a party office has finally worked to the government’s advantage.

Government luminaries have used all manner of schemes to frustrate Uhuru from participating in active politics, including repeated threats to stop him from earning his retirement perks provided in the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act for allegedly engaging in partisan politics and allegedly funding the Opposition campaigns.