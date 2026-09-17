Ruto's fall guy: Why Uhuru is sending shivers down Ruto's spine

Outrage greeted President William Ruto's latest assault on the character of former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he labelled him a "rebel leader", a tag they say pained his predecessor, a lawless leader associated with either rag-tag armies or armed militia groups.
Uhuru might have left office more than four years ago, but he is not leaving President William Ruto’s lips anytime soon, as his predecessor anchors his reelection campaign on bashing Uhuru at every opportunity.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…