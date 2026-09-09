Ruto gives foreign traders 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses

The government has given foreign nationals operating businesses in Kenya a 90-day ultimatum to regularise their immigration, work permits, business registration and licensing before enforcement begins.
This offers a reprieve to foreigners doing business in Kenya, following President William Ruto’s directive last week ordering immediate closure of small businesses operated by foreign nationals.
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