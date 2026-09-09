Ruto gives foreign traders 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses

Burundian nationals in Kenya at their embassy of the republic of Burundi chancery at Dennis Pritt road on September 8, 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

The government has given foreign nationals operating businesses in Kenya a 90-day ultimatum to regularise their immigration, work permits, business registration and licensing before enforcement begins.

This offers a reprieve to foreigners doing business in Kenya, following President William Ruto’s directive last week ordering immediate closure of small businesses operated by foreign nationals.