You have 90 days: State walks back snap order on foreign traders

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Burundian nationals in Kenya at their embassy of the republic of Burundi chancery at Dennis Pritt road on September 8, 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenya has extended a five-day shutdown order against foreign small-scale traders to a 90-day window to regularise their immigration status, work permits, business registration and licensing.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced the extension in a statement on Tuesday, a day after the Government's original deadline lapsed and amid panic among foreign traders, particularly Burundians who queued at their embassy in Nairobi for travel documents.

President William Ruto had, on September 2, ordered foreign nationals in hawking and small-scale retail to shut their businesses from September 7, arguing they should not compete with Kenyan traders.

The order triggered business closures and reports of harassment in parts of the country.

Under the revised approach, government agencies will guide affected foreign nationals and administer the requirements fairly and consistently over the 90 days, according to Tuesday's statement.

"At the conclusion of the 90-day regularisation period, immigration, work permit, registration and licensing requirements will be enforced firmly and strictly in accordance with the law and due process," noted Mohamed.

The Government said it would continue protecting foreigners who are lawfully resident, employed, investing or conducting business in Kenya.

"Kenya will protect economic opportunities for its citizens, especially within the micro and small-enterprise sector, while remaining open to lawful foreign investment, enterprise and employment," the statement said.

Officials have directed that the Local Content Bill, 2025, currently before Parliament, be expanded to establish a framework governing participation in small-scale trade.

The Bill, which Ruto linked to the original crackdown, proposes that foreign firms source most of their goods, services and staff locally.

"No individual or group has the authority to harass, intimidate, threaten or interfere with foreign nationals or their businesses. Any person engaged in such conduct will face firm action in accordance with the law," explained Mohamed.

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka had criticised the original order as chaotic, pointing to scenes outside the Burundian Embassy as evidence of poor planning.

The Government reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to the East African Community and regional integration.

"We will continue to facilitate the movement of people, labour, services and capital in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory frameworks," the statement said.

"Legitimate concerns about economic opportunities can never justify discrimination, excuse lawlessness or sanction violence. Kenya will remain an open, secure and welcoming country," Mohamed added.