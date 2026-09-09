Western region broad-based leaders demands to Ruto

Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Wycliffe Oparanya addresses the press while leading more than 20 leaders from Western Kenya in a meeting to deliberate on the region’s development agenda and other issues affecting the region in a Kisumu Hotel on September 7, 2026. [Daniel Ogendo, Standard]

Leaders allied to the broad-based government yesterday tabled sweeping demands for their support for the re-election of President William Ruto in the August 2027 General Elections.

After a meeting in Kisumu, the leaders said the Western region would be allocated the Deputy President position in Ruto’s administration if he secures a second term.