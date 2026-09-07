How CS Oparanya and Governor Barasa's feud is weakening Ruto in Western region

Cooperative Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa. [File, Courtesy]

The supremacy battle between Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Cooperative Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has escalated, threatening to weaken the broad-based government in the Western region.

Other than the supremacy battle between Barasa and Oparanya, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's rising wave in the region has also complicated President William Ruto's chances in the voter-rich Western region.