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Man arrested after wife's body is found buried in shallow grave

By Anne Atieno | Sep. 29, 2026
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Police in Migori County are holding a man for allegedly killing his wife and secretly burying the body in a shallow grave at their homestead in Ngege, Suna East Sub-County.

The body of Everlyne Odongo was discovered buried behind a pit latrine at the couple’s home on Monday afternoon.

Migori County Police Commander Edward Imbwaga said authorities received information from residents who became suspicious after noticing freshly dug soil behind the toilet in the suspect’s compound.

“We received a report that there was freshly dug soil behind the toilet of the home of Erick Omondi, and they suspected it to be a shallow grave,” said Mr Imbwaga.

He said villagers moved to the home and discovered the shallow grave before police officers arrived.

“Even before police could proceed to the scene, the villagers dug out the grave and found the body of Everlyne Odongo, a female adult who had been placed in that shallow grave in a sack,” he said.

The grim discovery was made at around 1:30 pm on September 29, drawing hundreds of residents to the homestead as word spread across the village.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was last been seen on Friday, when she had an altercation with her husband.

Her sudden disappearance raised concern among residents.

As days passed without any sign of her, suspicion grew, eventually prompting villagers to inspect the compound where they noticed the shallow grave in the homestead.

Police officers who later visited the scene suspected that the woman may have been attacked inside the house before her body was concealed and buried.

“The body had a lot of blood and a deep cut on the right cheek, and it is suspected that this was inflicted by a sharp object,” Imbwaga said.

Investigators also observed blood stains on the walls inside the couple’s house.

The body was removed to the Migori County Referral Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have since arrested the husband as investigations into the matter continue.

“The suspect has been arrested, and he is in custody helping police in investigations,” said the county police commander.

The incident has stunned residents of Ngege village, particularly after it emerged that the couple had only been living together for about one month before the tragedy occurred.

Police have urged members of the public to report domestic disputes and gender-based violence incidents early, to prevent loss of life.

The suspect will be arraigned in court once investigations are completed.

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Related Topics

Man Kills Wife Migori County Migori County Referral Hospital Police Commander Edward Imbwaga
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