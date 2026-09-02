Western leaders push Nyanza alliance to boost Ruto's 2027 vote

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Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula. [File, Standard]

Western Kenya leaders are pushing for a political alliance with Nyanza as they seek to consolidate the two regions into a formidable voting bloc ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The proposal, advanced by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula, seeks to bring leaders and voters from the Luhya and Luo communities into a common political arrangement in support of President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

The leaders made the pitch during political mobilisation activities in Kakamega, where Wandayi, Savula and Migori Senator Eddy Oketch appeared together on Monday. The three leaders have increasingly been involved in efforts to mobilise support for the Kenya Kwanza administration in Western and Nyanza.

Oketch called for greater political cooperation between the Luo and Luhya communities, arguing that the two regions could increase their influence by working together ahead of the 2027 election while preparing to negotiate for the presidency in 2032.

He said the communities should first unite behind Ruto’s re-election before turning to the question of who should carry their joint presidential ticket in 2032.

Savula urged leaders from Western and Nyanza to begin laying the groundwork for a common political strategy, while defending the administration’s record in the two regions.

The push comes as leaders allied to President Ruto seek to expand his support beyond his traditional political base ahead of the 2027 election. Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa said earlier this month that all four Western governors had agreed to work with Ruto under the Broad-Based Government arrangement and claimed Western Kenya could deliver more than four million votes to the President.

Wandayi used the revival of the region’s sugar industry to make the case for continued support for the administration, pointing to developments at Mumias and Nzoia sugar companies.

“In the last four years, Ruto has done a lot for the people of Nyanza and Western, and they should reciprocate by giving him all the votes,” Wandayi said.

Savula similarly pointed to the government’s intervention in the sugar sector as evidence of what he described as a change in policy towards Western Kenya.

The sugar industry has remained a major political and economic issue in the region, with Mumias and Nzoia among the companies that have faced prolonged financial and operational challenges.

Parliamentary records show Wandayi has previously raised concerns over the crisis in the sugar sector, particularly its impact on farmers in Western Kenya.

The mobilisation also brought together members of the Western Parliamentary Caucus, including Sirisia MP John Waluke, Kiminini MP Maurice Kakai Bisau, Teso South MP Mary Emase, Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, Malava MP David Ndakwa, Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana and Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Lilian Siyoi, alongside nominated Senator Connie Wakwabubi.