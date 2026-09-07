Nyoro urges opposition to unite, pick one presidential candidate

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People's Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro addresses a rally at Nambale market in Busia on August 30, 2026. [ Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Kiharu MP and the Peoples Party of Kenya leader Ndindi Nyoro has called on the united opposition leaders to stop infighting and name a single presidential candidate to face off with President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kangaita and Mukinduri towns in Kirinyaga Central on Sunday, Nyoro said that Kenyans do not want a divided opposition.

The Peoples Party of Kenya leader maintained that he was in the opposition and Kenyans need leadership and not personalities.

“I want to explain to my brothers and sisters who are in the opposition like I, Kenyans have given us a warning—all of us in the opposition they want us to unite and give them a presidential candidate who they will support,” Nyoro said.

“Kenyans want all of us to unite and field only one presidential candidate and one running mate so that we send Ruto home in round one,” he added.

The MP urged opposition leaders to stop engaging in what he termed unnecessary fights and focus on their common political objective.

“Even though our work is one, let’s stop fighting and throwing insults at each other. We have a common goal, which is to send Ruto home and fix the country of Kenya,” he said.

At the same time, Nyoro blamed the government for allowing the sale of illicit brew, saying this was destroying the lives of young people in Kirinyaga and across the country.

“And this practice of misusing Kenyan youth by allowing business people to sell illicit brew that destroys young people here in Kirinyaga and across Kenya,” Nyoro said.

Nyoro also accused President William Ruto of allegedly intimidating business people to advance his selfish personal interests.

“We see William Ruto's government starting to oppress business people, more businesses have closed. This government is threatening them, just like they went to Tata Magadi. They are threatening business people so they can seize those businesses,” Nyoro said.

He further claimed that the government had taken over the cement business and was extending its influence into other businesses, including contracts for tailoring police officers' uniforms.

Nyoro asked President Ruto to be content with the wealth he had already acquired and focus on serving Kenyans.

“Please, be satisfied with the money you have made! You are making Kenyans suffer when companies are closed. Where will they go?” He posed.

The MP said leaders should use the opportunity given to them by Kenyans to serve the country and improve livelihoods rather than focusing on their own interests that lead to oppression.

“When a leader is given an opportunity to lead, it is good that they don't just consider what will get into their pockets; they should look out for the millions of Kenyans who gave them that opportunity to lead,” he said.

Nyoro, who attended a church service at the Kangaita ACK, said he would not make political statements on the pulpit since they are places of worship and not a political platform for abuses.

"I urge my fellow politicians to stop using the church podium to contaminate it. Worship like other Kenyans and sell your agenda outside,” he said.