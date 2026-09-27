Miners suffocate to death in Migori

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Osiri Matanda, Nyatike, families and the community watch the retrival of bodies from a gold mine on Sunday 27, 2026. [Courtesy]

Four people have died after allegedly suffocating in a gold mining shaft at Ntunyigi in Kuria West, Migori County, in the latest incident to expose the dangers facing artisanal miners operating in poorly regulated and unsafe sites.

The victims were found dead on Saturday, September 26, after one of them entered the underground shaft to check on three workers who had gone into the mine earlier in the morning but failed to return.

Police said the three miners had entered the hole at about 7am. When they did not emerge, David Kinono Munanka, 41, the owner of the mining site, went underground to establish what had happened. He also failed to return.

A police team later arrived at the site and, with assistance from members of the public, mobilised a large compressor from the neighbourhood to pump oxygen into the shaft.

The operation enabled rescuers to enter the mine and retrieve the four bodies.

The deceased were identified as Munanka, Ian Gati Mwita, 20, Samson Nyangige, 37, and Peter, who was known by one name and was estimated to be 23 years old.

Police said investigators processed and documented the scene before the bodies were taken to Kehancha Sub-County Hospital mortuary. Post-mortem examinations are expected to establish the exact cause of death.

The tragedy has renewed concerns over safety standards in Migori’s gold-mining areas, where artisanal miners often work in difficult conditions and, according to local concerns, without adequate safety measures.

The incident came barely a day after two women died following the collapse of a mining shaft at Osiri-Matanda in Nyatike Sub-County.

The two victims, Phylis Awino, 33, and Millicent Atieno, 34, were trapped underground after a section of the mine collapsed on Friday morning. Their bodies were retrieved on Saturday during a joint search and rescue operation involving the national and county governments.

The rescue operation ended at about 4.30pm after teams recovered the two bodies from the collapsed section of the mine. The bodies were taken to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem examinations.

The deaths have highlighted the risks associated with unregulated mining in the county, where gold deposits have attracted dozens of artisanal miners. Concerns have also been raised over miners digging tunnels beneath or close to residential areas and leaving some underground workings unattended.

Such practices, residents say, expose miners and neighbouring communities to risks of shaft collapses and other accidents.

Artisanal mining chairman Elly Duro expressed condolences to the families of the two women killed at Osiri-Matanda.

“Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident,” Duro said.

He thanked rescuers and volunteers who worked to retrieve the bodies, praising their bravery and dedication during what he described as a challenging rescue operation.

Duro also commended the Migori County Government, led by Governor Dr Ochilo Ayacko, for responding to the incident and providing machinery to support the recovery operation.

He said the governor also visited the scene to assess the situation.

A community member similarly thanked the county leadership for its intervention.

“We thank our beloved governor for the support that helped to retrieve the two bodies,” the resident said.