Ndindi Nyoro fights back claims linking him to the ruling party

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has added his voice on the growing political realignment in Mt Kenya, openly acknowledging the political tightrope he now walks as he distances himself from his former allies in the ruling party.
In a candid interview, Nyoro admitted that his previous close ties with President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration have left him vulnerable to suspicion from both sides of the political divide but insisted his decision to abandon the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was deliberate, difficult, and necessary.
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