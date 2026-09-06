Joho, Wanga rally support for Ruto to ensure equitable resource distribution

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Mining Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho addresses ODM supporters in Kilifi town on May 23, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Leaders allied to the broad-based government have rallied residents of Tana River County to join the ODM party and re-elect President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Led by Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga, the leaders said that Ruto’s regime had ended inequitable development in the country, and securing a second term would enable him to achieve 100 per cent equitable distribution of resources.

Garsen MP Ali Wario, who hosted the leaders at the Madingo area in Tana Delta Sub County for a women empowerment programme, lauded the government’s effort in electrification of the area but urged Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi to ensure that all houses in the area are connected to electricity.

Joho vowed to ensure that ODM gets the much-needed support in the coastal region to boost its bargaining power during the power-sharing negotiations with UDA after the 2027 General Election.

Recently, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, his mining counterparts Joho and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi pitched tent in the Coast region to rally support for Ruto despite the increased number of leaders from the region who have defected from the broad-based government, including former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, who has aligned herself with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The three leaders have braved hostile receptions in some places, as a number of locals are either opposed to the zoning of regions between UDA and ODM or the crowds are for the Linda Mwananchi Movement and the united opposition at large.

Mvurya and Kingi were in the Rabai constituency in Kilifi County to engage with grassroots leaders and residents as they consolidated support for President Ruto.

“In Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County, alongside Rt Hon Amason Kingi, Speaker of the Senate, and the local leadership hosted by Hon Kenga Mupe, we engaged with grassroots leaders as we advanced the Coast Region’s unity of purpose and consolidated our support for H E President William Ruto,” Mvurya posted on his social media page.

Mvurya and the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa,were in Lunga Lunga for a funds drive.

“In Lunga Lunga Constituency, alongside National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Kwale Governor H.E. Fatuma Achani was hosted by area MP Hon Mangale Chiforomodo for an inter-denominational fundraiser,” posted Mvurya on his social media page.