Kingi, Mvurya in unity campaign in Coast head of polls

Audio By Vocalize

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya have urged Coast residents to unite and support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking during consultative meetings with grassroots leaders in Voi and Taveta sub-counties, the two leaders said they were working with Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho to rally the six coastal counties behind a common political agenda.

Kingi said leaders from the region had for years pursued different political interests, weakening the Coast’s bargaining power in government.

“We need to speak with one voice and work together for the future of the region. If we remain divided, our influence will diminish,” he said.

He said the leaders would tour all 26 constituencies in the region to engage elders, religious leaders and grassroots groups on the need for political unity

Kingi urged residents to reject opposition leaders, accusing them of promoting divisive politics and rhetoric instead of development.

He claimed the government had invested more than Sh340 billion in development projects across the Coast, including roads, water, health facilities, affordable housing and markets.

According to Kingi, Mombasa received Sh121 billion, Lamu Sh103 billion, Kilifi Sh48 billion, while Taita Taveta and Kwale each received Sh31 billion.

Mvurya said the Coast’s future lay in supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration, arguing that President Ruto had delivered more development than previous governments.