Gachagua say he is ready to deputize Sifuna in 2027

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking to Kenyans living in Spokane, Washington State, on September 6, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dramatically widened the possibilities for Kenya’s opposition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Gachagua declared that he would be willing to become Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s running mate if political numbers show that Sifuna is the candidate most capable of defeating President William Ruto.

Speaking to Kenyans living in Spokane, Washington State, on Sunday, Gachagua said he could serve as Sifuna’s deputy if the Nairobi senator emerged as the strongest opposition candidate.

“And there is no problem even if Riggy G can deputise Sifuna, what is wrong with that?” he asked.

Gachagua argued that the opposition’s overriding objective should be defeating Ruto, making the candidate who commands the strongest nationwide support the logical choice for the presidential ticket.

“If we do our arithmetic and find that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will send President William Ruto home early, so be it,” he said.

The former deputy president also indicated that the same principle could apply to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. He said Sifuna could deputise him, Kalonzo could deputise Sifuna, or he himself could take the number-two position.

“We will come up with a line-up and you will love it. We will blend youthful energy with experience,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said the opposition must put aside personal ambitions and agree on a single candidate based on electoral arithmetic rather than seniority, political history or individual expectations.

“We shall agree on one candidate to become our presidential candidate. Every candidate is equal to the task and Kenyans are very clear in their mind,” he said.

Gachagua presented himself as a serious presidential contender, arguing that his knowledge of Ruto, mobilisation capacity and political support give him a strong case for leading the opposition.

But he also said he would accept defeat in negotiations if another aspirant could demonstrate a greater ability to send Ruto home.

“I am a presidential candidate and I think I am the best. I will persuade my colleagues that I am the one but if I’m unsuccessful and they persuade me otherwise... I will give way,” Gachagua said.

His remarks are significant because they place Sifuna, a relatively younger opposition politician, alongside established figures such as Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka in the contest to lead an anti-Ruto alliance.

Gachagua was particularly emphatic in defending Sifuna against arguments that the senator is too young or lacks sufficient national experience.

His comments followed criticism from Francis Atwoli , who has questioned whether Sifuna has built enough of a national political network to mount a successful presidential campaign in 2027.

Gachagua rejected that argument, pointing to the age at which Barack Obama became US president.

“Sifuna is above 18 years, he is 44. Barack Obama was elected US President at 47,” he said. He also cited former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was 42 when first elected.

“If at the age of 42 you can govern a country as large as the US, at 44 what is Kenya?” Gachagua asked.

He urged Sifuna not to be discouraged by critics but to test his political strength.

“I have told Sifuna, don’t be discouraged by anybody. Go for it,” he said.

For Gachagua, the emerging opposition formula is therefore less about who deserves the presidency and more about who can assemble the winning coalition. He maintained that even his own ambitions must give way if the numbers point elsewhere.

“We cannot be telling our young people they are leaders of tomorrow and then misuse them,” he said.

The declaration could reshape opposition calculations for 2027. Instead of insisting on a predetermined hierarchy, Gachagua is advocating a flexible alliance in which age, experience and regional political influence are combined around one objective: producing a ticket capable of defeating Ruto.

And if that arithmetic ultimately places Sifuna at the top, Gachagua says he is prepared to accept the number two position.