Mudavadi: Opposition attacks on IEBC threaten 2027 poll

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [File,Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has accused opposition leaders of attacking the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to undermine confidence in the 2027 election.

Mudavadi said the attacks against the commission and its commissioners could be aimed at discrediting the outcome of the August 2027 General Election before voting takes place.

“Maintaining the integrity and public trust of the IEBC is critical for ensuring stable democratic processes and peaceful transitions of power. When the opposition attacks the referee, it seems they are not ready to get into the field,” said Mudavadi.

He defended the commission’s independence and cited recent by-elections conducted under Chairperson Erastus Ethekon as evidence that the electoral body can deliver free, fair and credible polls.

“When the opposition won the Ol Kalou seat, they praised the IEBC. But a few weeks later, they are out discrediting the same commission. What has changed all of a sudden? This opposition is scared to face President William Ruto on the ballot,” he asked.

Mudavadi also warned opposition leaders against attempting to dictate how the IEBC conducts its work, saying the deployment of election officials falls within the commission’s constitutional and legal mandate.

“Kenya is one and all voters have a right to vote freely without discrimination. All Kenyans should be served equally by this commission to exercise their democratic right,” he observed.

He spoke at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu while meeting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirants from Kakamega and Vihiga counties in a consultative session aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots support.

Mudavadi linked the criticism of the IEBC to preparations for party nominations expected early next year, saying some politicians could be concerned about compliance with electoral rules.

“We have seen politicians attacking the IEBC for fear of compliance. They know they will soon be a target for compliance with electoral regulations ahead of the party nominations slated for early next year,” he noted.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary accused the opposition of lacking clear policies and said UDA would field candidates from president to member of county assembly in the 2027 election.

He said the party would continue building its grassroots support under the broad-based arrangement as it prepares for the polls.

“We want peace, and we want a free and fair election including the victory of President Ruto, whom we are working hard to secure a second term with an undisputed margin against the opposition,” he added.

Mudavadi also urged Western Kenya residents to register as voters, saying the region had recorded numbers below its targets.

“We have to come out as a people and encourage voter registration across all the counties. Our numbers are not looking good and we are ranked as a vote-rich region within the electoral framework,” he urged.