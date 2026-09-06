Babu Owino: Linda Mwananchi to unveil new party with like-minded leaders

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Linda Mwananchi leaders Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Babu Owino and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi address supporters in Nyandiwa, Homa Bay County on August 16, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Linda Mwananchi leadership plans to unveil a new political party that will challenge ODM dominance in Nyanza and other parts of the country, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has said.

Speaking on Saturday in Nyalenda during the burial of KDF soldier Michael Deya, Babu said the new outfit will bring together like-minded leaders keen to send home President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The MP assured that the new party will be people-centred and will conduct nominations in a free and fair manner to give good leadership to the people.

"We're coming with a new party. This party will be democratic, and nominations will be free and fair," he said.

He claimed that ODM has failed to protect the democratic ideals championed by the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Babu accused the current ODM leadership of going against the party’s ideals that Raila spent decades fighting for.

"Under the leadership of Raila (Raila Odinga), we were tear-gassed, beaten and hundreds of our supporters were killed because we were fighting to free the country from bad leadership and expand the democratic space. The 'D' in ODM stands for democracy. Where is that democracy now?" he posed.

Babu also condemned the culture of goonism targeting political leaders opposed to the broad-based arrangement, especially the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

He told politicians to stop hiring youths to attack opponents, saying that this not only leads to loss of lives but also sows hatred between victims of political violence and the perceived orchestrators of the chaos.

"Recently, youths were sent to ACK St Stephen Cathedral, Kisumu, to attack James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna. Two youths died. They didn't deserve to die. Because of handouts, we have orphans. Those orphans are growing up here in Nyalenda. If they're not properly counselled and taught how to forgive, they will hold a grudge even against the children of those who killed their fathers. What kind of politics is that?" he posed.

"Raila was a very democratic leader, and we're wondering why the people who took over his party abandoned the democratic ideals he stood for. When he campaigned against Uhuru Kenyatta or William Ruto, we didn't see Uhuru and Ruto being attacked in Nyanza by Raila supporters. Why are we being attacked now?" he said.

He challenged Nyanza residents to emulate other regions in the country where supporters of various political persuasions coexist peacefully.

"When you go to these other regions in the country, you'll find that they belong to different political parties. Some are supporting the government, while others are in the opposition, but you don't see them fight one another. We want to be allowed to do our campaigns peacefully. If we win, we'll bring something home, no matter how little it is," he said.