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Linda Mwananchi wave sweeps through Meru

By Wainaina Ndung'u | Aug. 31, 2026
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Linda Mwananchi brigade tour in Meru County.[X]

Leaders allied to Linda Mwananchi brigade led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna yesterday made more startling claims about a government scheme to rig the August 10 General elections.

In their first visit to the Mount Kenya region, Sifuna, who was accompanied by former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, made several stopover addressing jubilant supporters, who turn out in their numbers.

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Related Topics

Kivumbi 2027 Meru County Linda Mwananchi Wave Election 2027
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