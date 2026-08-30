Kaluma dismisses Orengo's presidential bid, says Nyanza backs Ruto

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Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma addresses journalists in Homa Bay Town. [James Omoro, Standard]

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has opposed Siaya Governor James Orengo’s presidential bid, saying it was aimed at spoiling President William Ruto’s votes in the Nyanza region.

Kaluma said that Orengo may not garner significant votes in the presidential race since the majority of the Luo community had decided to support President William Ruto.

“I tell Orengo that we have decided as a community to support Ruto. You will not get substantial votes to become the president of this country,” he said.

Speaking during a voter registration drive in Homa Bay Town, Kaluma accused the governor of being accustomed to going against the grain.

“Orengo had attempted to go against the community by running for the presidency some years ago, but he did not succeed. We welcome him to campaign in our county, but he should come in peace,” the MP said.

Orengo announced on Friday that he will be on the presidential ballot in the 2027 General Election.

The Siaya governor made the declaration during the burial of politician Newton Ogada’s son at Mathenge village in Kasipul Constituency on Friday.

Orengo accused the current ODM leadership, led by Oburu Oginga, of allegedly selling the party to President William Ruto.

At the same time, Kaluma cast doubt on the ability of the Linda Mwananchi leaders to ascend to the presidency.

He said Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was too young to lead Kenya.

“Sifuna is still young, and the secret information we have is that he is being prepared to be a running mate in former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s group,” Kaluma said.

The MP urged his constituents to register as voters in large numbers.

“We have been mistaken as people with a few votes. Let us come out in large numbers to disapprove the naysayers,” Kaluma said.

Kaluma accused Embakasi East MP Babu Owino of campaigning against his re-election.

“We are also going to support Governor Johnson Sakaja to deter Babu from winning the Nairobi gubernatorial seat. It is improper for him to campaign against me,” he said.

Kaluma’s remarks are expected to rekindle the rivalry that split the ODM party between the Linda Ground and Linda Mwananchi factions.

Each of the factions is currently putting its best foot forward in the battle to control Nyanza after the death of former ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Orengo leads Linda Mwananchi, while Kaluma supports the Oburu-led ODM faction.