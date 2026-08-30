Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch

The Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at a media briefing in Nairobi on July 30, 2026. [Standard]

As the country gears towards next year’s general elections, Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka have emerged as the likely Opposition figures who will produce either a Presidential flagbearer or the running mate to one of the three.

It has also emerged that People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua may act as a stalemate breaker in case no progress can be made and neither side can win or gain an advantage.