Kindiki camp fighting two battles: Mount Kenya unity and the DP seat

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s camp is facing a renewed political battle on two fronts: protecting its influence in Mount Kenya and securing the Deputy President’s position ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The latest exchange unfolded during a tour of Embu yesterday, where Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku appeared to push for a political split within the Mount Kenya region as he rallied support for Kindiki and President William Ruto’s administration.