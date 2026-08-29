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Kindiki camp fighting two battles: Mount Kenya unity and the DP seat

By Prestone Murunga | Aug. 29, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s camp is facing a renewed political battle on two fronts: protecting its influence in Mount Kenya and securing the Deputy President’s position ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The latest exchange unfolded during a tour of Embu yesterday, where Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku appeared to push for a political split within the Mount Kenya region as he rallied support for Kindiki and President William Ruto’s administration.

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Related Topics

DP Kithure Kindiki Mount Kenya Politics Deputy President Seat CS Geoffrey Ruku
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