Sakaja confirms ODM overtures but keeps UDA exit plans under wraps

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has confirmed that he is under pressure from officials and supporters of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to join the party, but says he is still weighing his options before making a decision.

Sakaja said ODM officials, youths, women leaders and Members of Parliament have approached him in recent months, signalling growing interest in having him join the opposition party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a radio interview on Wednesday, the governor acknowledged that the overtures could not simply be ignored, even as he maintained that he remains a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“There has been that call. Some officials and party members have said that they want me to move to their party. I have had meetings with the youths who met the other day; women leaders and MPs were also present; you can’t ignore that,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja, however, stopped short of confirming that he would leave UDA, saying there was no official date for such a move.

“There is no official date for when we will leave UDA, but the call is there. It is something I am observing; we must also look at what people are saying. If that's what they want, then I am their employee,” he said.

The governor suggested that his ultimate political decision would be influenced by the views of Nairobi residents and his supporters, rather than being based solely on party considerations.

His relationship with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has also emerged as a significant factor in the discussions.

Sakaja described Odinga as a father figure and revealed that the veteran opposition leader had previously encouraged him to join ODM.

“In October, we will be marking one year since Raila left us, and we were very close; he was like my father, and he also wanted that. We had a lot of talks before his death,” Sakaja said.

The governor also appeared keen to maintain cordial relations with members of different political formations, thanking ODM supporters for standing with him despite his membership in UDA.

“I thank the ODM members for standing with me despite me not being in their party. I also thank the TNA and UDA members whom we have been together because they have been supportive,” he said.

Sakaja's comments come amid claims by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua that UDA is losing influence in Nairobi.

Speaking at his Wamunyoro home on Tuesday, Gachagua said President William Ruto was losing key political allies and specifically mentioned Sakaja amid reports that he could join ODM.

“UDA is done. I hear Sakaja wants to move to ODM led by Oburu. We wish you the best,” Gachagua said.

Sakaja's latest comments neither confirmed nor dismissed Gachagua's claim.

Instead, the governor has left the door open, saying he is listening to the calls from ODM while simultaneously assessing what Nairobi voters want.