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Gachagua: Kenyans told me the Kenya they want

By Amos Kiarie | Aug. 25, 2026
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.[File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed details of the extensive consultations he held during his 55-day political conclave at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

In his media address yesterday, Gachagua said Kenyans wanted the next administration to restore a better free primary and day secondary education programme, introduce free TVET education and create a university funding model that responds to their needs. “They are completely crushed. The gains made over the years have been eroded in a record three years,” he said, quoting the concerns presented to him.

He said though agriculture formed the backbone of the country’s economy, farmers who visited his residence said were struggling with high input costs, food prices and failing value chains. “Kenyans want their agriculture back,” he said, citing tea, coffee, pyrethrum, sugarcane and cotton among cash crops he claimed had suffered under the current administration.

He warned the government against interfering with the cooperative movement, saying members accumulated Sh1.2 trillion in deposits, adding that Kenyans opposed the sale of cooperative assets to politically-connected individuals and wanted them protected.

On healthcare, he said Kenyans had told him the health system was broken and demanded reliable supplies of drugs in public hospitals. He said healthcare reform should go beyond registering with the Social Health Authority, arguing that the next administration would need to strengthen the health workforce, information systems and access to essential medicines.

Security and human rights also featured prominently in his address, with Gachagua accusing the government of tolerating or facilitating violence against citizens. “The people want the goon culture swept out once and for all.”

Gachagua also renewed his call for probes and prosecutions over alleged abductions, extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances.

He also called for a public inquest into deaths reported during the 2024 Gen Z protests and the July 7 Saba Saba demonstrations. “The people of Kenya want all those involved to face the law.”

He accused the government of failing to protect places of worship, promising to do so.

On employment, Gachagua promised the incoming administration will give youth decent jobs, fair pay and better working conditions.

He linked the grievances presented to him to a broken agreement between the government and Kenyans.

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Politics Kenya We Want Nyeri County
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