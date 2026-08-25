'It is survival for the fittest': Gachagua rejects opposition zoning plan

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Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua arrives in Kamukunji to receive area MP Yusuf Hassan to the party. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has rejected calls to zone elective seats among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said only the presidency should be spared from competition within the alliance.

Speaking in Kamukunji, Nairobi, where he welcomed new defectors to his Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), Gachagua said parties in the United Opposition had agreed that every other seat would be contested openly.

"We have agreed with all parties that all seats will be competitively fought for except the presidency," said Gachagua.

He explained that the arrangement would let allied parties test their popularity at the ballot rather than rely on negotiated seat allocations.

"You know politics is not like church or wedding, it is survival for the fittest," he observed.

Gachagua noted that he backs multi-party democracy and believes competition among opposition parties could lift voter turnout.

"I want to tell other political parties that I am someone who believes in multi-party democracy. I welcome a healthy competition which will help voter turnout on presidential candidate," he added.

His remarks come as opposition parties hold talks on fielding a single candidate against President William Ruto in 2027, with zoning among the most contentious issues under discussion.

Under such a deal, coalition parties would agree not to field rival candidates in constituencies, counties or wards where a partner already holds sway.

Gachagua rejected that model, insisting DCP would contest nationwide.

"I am not supporting zoning issue. Every party to field a candidate where they feel they are popular," he maintained.

DCP would field candidates in every ward and constituency, he said, adding: "We command support across the country. We welcome healthy competition from our friendly members in the United Opposition. Let us compete fairly. Kenya is a democratic country."

Gachagua also accused unnamed opposition figures of plotting violence against rivals, citing an incident he linked to Jubilee members in Nakuru.

"What we don't want to see is what happened in Nakuru County where opposition parties are planning chaos. It is a shame, an opposition party planning goons against their colleagues," he noted.

He accused a Jubilee MP for Nakuru Town West, whom he did not name, of organising goons against his supporters while claiming to belong to the same opposition family.

"Planning mayhem against us is childish. We want Jubilee leaders to come out and condemn that," he declared.

He pointed to a wave of defections to DCP as proof of shifting loyalties ahead of 2027, naming Starehe MP Amos Mwago, Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje and Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan as leaders who had left Jubilee for his party.

"All leaders in Nairobi who were elected on Jubilee Party ticket have all crossed to DCP and closed the chapter," he added.