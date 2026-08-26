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Gachagua accuses Ruto of harrassing small scale gas traders

By Edwin Nyarangi | Aug. 26, 2026
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Gachagua accuses the Ruto government of targeting small-scale gas traders through alleged harassment and illegal cylinder seizures. [Courtesy]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto over the harassment of harassing small-scale gas traders.

Gachagua said that intimidation and threats against the gas traders by the Kenya Kwanza regime went against their campaign slogan of ' Bottom Up'.

" In March 2023, President Ruto made a promise of the reduction of gas prices to Sh500 for a 6 kg cylinder, but instead we have seen small-scale gas traders being harassed, " said Gachagua.

Gachagua spoke of a clandestine police station which is not gazetted, which has been allocated a budget with 25 rogue officers who report to a civilian as being behind the harassment of small-scale gas traders, especially in Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado County.

He said that over 200,000 gas cylinders were confiscated in Nairobi and Machakos counties with no inventory made, demanding to know where they had gone.

Gachagua said that the small-scale gas traders wrote a letter to the President with no response given so far, following an illegal operation carried out by unscrupulous individuals.

He spoke of extortion and illegal seizures of gas cylinders, with those confiscated gas cylinders channelled to private gas companies.

" We want this vigilante group involved in this gas cylinder racket disbanded and the 200,000 confiscated gas cylinders returned to the owners, " said Gachagua.

He accused Ruto of using a private Company to introduce new gas cylinders and that the President owns one brand of Gas Cylinders and intends to take over the entire market.

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