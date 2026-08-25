Did Gachagua's visit prompt Ruto's tour of Transmara?

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Former Deputy President and DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua visited Emurua Dikirr.[File, Standard]

President William Ruto is expected in Emurua Dikirr on Wednesday, August 26, barely a week after former Deputy President and DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua visited the constituency.

The timing has sparked debate among residents, with some wondering whether Gachagua’s visit had anything to do with the President’s decision to tour the area.

During his visit, Gachagua met residents and listened to some of the challenges they face. Now, with President Ruto set to visit the area and launch several development projects, some locals believe Gachagua’s visit may have pushed the government to pay closer attention to the region.

For many residents, however, the politics surrounding the visit matters less than what will be delivered after the tour.

David Sionki, a resident of Mamboleo, said residents were ready to welcome President Ruto but wanted him to listen to their concerns, particularly the problems they are facing.

Sionki wants the President to address insecurity and land-related problems, especially those affecting the Kipsigis community.

He pointed to areas such as Ang’ata Barikoi and the Kisii-Transmara border, where residents have continued to report insecurity.

“We elected this government thinking it would solve the problems of the Kipsigis, but now it seems they have turned their backs on us,” he said.

He said residents of Ang’ata Barikoi were still waiting for title deeds and compensation for cattle lost during attacks by bandits.

Sionki also reminded the President of his promise to upgrade the Chebole-Chebunyo-Dikirr-Kilgoris road.

He argued that the road needs more than routine repairs because of the area's clay soil. A complete reconstruction, he said, would make it easier for farmers to transport their produce and could also boost tourism.

Sionki wants the President to ensure that the Emurua Dikirr Level 4 Hospital is fully equipped and has enough medicine.

“We want Ruto, on the day he comes, to equip our hospital,” he said.

He said residents are sometimes forced to travel long distances to hospitals in Ndanai, Kapkatet and Longisa whenever they cannot get the services they need locally.

Johana Langat, popularly known as Kamilan, from Ang’ata Barikoi, wants President Ruto to explain why families whose relatives were killed by police officers at Ang’ata Barikoi Centre have not received compensation.

“We lost five people and to date the families have never received compensation from President William Ruto. Why has he failed, yet he had promised to do so?” he asked.

Langat praised Gachagua for visiting Emurua Dikirr, saying his visit had given residents hope and demonstrated that leaders were paying attention to their concerns.

Former KNUT Transmara secretary Josphat Kitur, meanwhile, urged residents to welcome all leaders peacefully, regardless of their political affiliations

With the visit traders in Mamboleo and Dikirr are looking forward to the commissioning of modern markets being constructed under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP).

The markets are expected to provide space for more than 500 traders, many of whom currently sell their goods along roadsides.

The roadside traders say the conditions can be difficult, particularly during rainy and extremely hot weather.

Jane Langat, who sells shoes, said the new market would make a big difference.

“We are excited to receive this market because selling by the roadside has been very hectic. When it rains, our goods are damaged, and when the sun is too hot, the shoes fade and customers are not willing to buy them,” she said.

She said traders had watched the market take shape and were now looking forward to moving into a safer and more organised environment.

Mercy Chebet, who sells bananas and sweet potatoes, said the new facility could also help reduce losses.

“The goods I sell are highly perishable, and selling by the roadside under the sun makes the situation worse. In a structured market, we will minimise losses and avoid huge spoilage,” she said.

She added that traders operating close to the road were also exposed to accidents.

National Government Administration Officers and county leaders have urged residents to turn out and welcome the President peacefully.

Emurua Dikirr MP David Keter said residents should support development regardless of their political differences.

“We have seen development projects being launched in other areas, and now it is our turn. We must support and welcome the President as he brings these projects to our sub-county,” he said.

Keter said the area could benefit even more if residents remained united.

“Development thrives in a peaceful and united environment. Let us not allow politics to divide us, but instead focus on what will uplift our communities,” he said.

Ilkerin MCA Ezekiel Koskei also called for peace, urging residents not to allow politics to overshadow the projects expected during the visit.

“We are a peaceful people, so let us maintain that and welcome the President. The projects he is coming to launch are supposed to benefit us and improve our livelihoods,” he said.

President Ruto is expected to launch and commission several projects during his Narok tour.

They include the Mamboleo and Dikirr ESP modern markets, the Mogondo-Esoit road, Johanna Ngeno University in Ololmasani Ward and the Transmara Kenya Medical Training College at Kurangurik.

Other markets are planned for Olchoro, Ololulunga, Ewaso Ng’iro, Suswa and Narok town.