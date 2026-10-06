Youth challenged to turn creativity into business opportunities

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President William Ruto visited exhibition stands during last year's Nairobi International Trade Fair. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Young Kenyans should harness their creativity to develop solutions to everyday challenges and transform those ideas into sustainable businesses.

Kenyan digital and marketing firm Wave 360 Africa CEO Zedekiah Mukoya said the country’s young people possess the creativity needed to identify challenges within their communities and develop products and services that can generate employment and economic opportunities.

Mukoya said young people, particularly members of Generation Z, should look beyond conventional employment and explore entrepreneurship by understanding the communities they serve.

“Gen Z have a big opportunity to create employment for themselves by using their creative minds to understand local cultures before turning that understanding into businesses,” Mukoya said.

He said creativity should go beyond entertainment and advertising to become a tool for solving practical problems and building enterprises that respond to people’s needs.

Mukoya’s comments come as Wave 360 Africa continues to gain recognition for its work in creative storytelling, digital campaigns and experiential marketing.

The company was recognised by Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during the Nairobi International Trade Fair at J amhuri Showground on September 30.

Kagwe said the company demonstrated how young Kenyan enterprises can combine innovation, technology and knowledge of local communities to build brands that effectively engage the public.

“What Wave 360 Africa is doing is a good example of how young Kenyan companies can use creativity, technology and a deep understanding of our people to build brands that connect,” Kagwe said.

He said supporting such enterprises was important because they create opportunities for young people while demonstrating the potential of Kenyan talent.

“We must continue supporting such enterprises because they are creating opportunities, shaping conversations and showing what Kenyan talent can deliver,” Kagwe added.

Founded in 2022, Wave 360 Africa describes itself as a 360-degree integrated creative and marketing firm bringing together strategists, digital experts and storyt ellers to develop brands across East Africa.

Its services include strategy, creative development, digital and social media campaigns, activations, production, events and media.

The company has offices in Nairobi and Kampala and has worked with organisations in sectors including government, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, agriculture and development.

Mukoya said the company’s approach is based on first understanding the people before creating campaigns or experiences for them.

“Our philosophy has always been simple – understand the people first, then build brands that speak to them in a language they understand,” he said.

He said the firm’s work includes public health campaigns, youth-focused programmes, digital storytelling, experiential marketing and large-scale brand activations.

Wave 360’s recent recognition builds on its previous appearance at the Nairobi International Trade Fair.

During last year’s exhibition, President William Ruto visited its stand, where he interacted with the team and picked a Pepsi soda before congratulating the company on its work .

Mukoya said, this is a clear indication that Kenyan creative enterprises can compete beyond the local market when they combine innovation with a deep understanding of culture and consumers.

“Kenya has incredible creative talent and our responsibility is to keep creating work that delivers real value to brands, institutions and communities,” he said.