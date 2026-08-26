Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kituyi: Opposition should speak as one

By Prestone Murunga | Aug. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Former Kimilili MP Mukhisa Kituyi during an interview with the Standard on August 25, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Alternative Government spokesperson Mukhisa Kituyi has brought back into sharp focus one of the opposition’s most difficult questions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

How and when will a collection of opposition leaders with different political bases, ambitions and ideas agree on one presidential candidate?

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Mukhisa Kituyi Opposition Unity Opposition Presidential Candidate 2027 General Elections
.

Latest Stories

Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
National
By Okumu Modachi
3 hrs ago
Leadership: The tomorrow that youths were promised is today
Opinion
By Flavier Momanyi
3 hrs ago
Africa's aviation opportunity is real, but margins remain brutal
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
By Benard Sanga 3 hrs ago
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved