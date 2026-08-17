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Matiang'i claims Ruto was aware of plot to mobilise goons in Homa Bay

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 17, 2026
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Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addressing the press on Monday, August 17, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has accused President William Ruto and his administration of using violence as a political tool, alleging that the President was aware of plans to mobilise goons ahead of a political rally in Homa Bay.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Matiang’i said violence reported in different parts of the country over the weekend pointed to a coordinated pattern that could not have occurred without the knowledge of the security leadership.

“It is now abundantly clear that the President and his government have chosen violence as a weapon for political survival and engagement,” Matiang’i said.

Matiang'i, who is also a presidential aspirant, cited the stoning of two vehicles belonging to his team in Mulot, attacks targeting opposition leaders in Nakuru and incidents reported in Salgaa before the clashes witnessed in Homa Bay on Sunday.

At the same time, he questioned whether security agencies and the President were aware of the incidents, arguing that such events could not have occurred without the government’s knowledge.

“As a former Cabinet Secretary for Interior, such things do not happen without the government’s knowledge,” he said, describing the incidents as “crime at industrial scale”.

Matiang'i also revealed that the opposition will retreat next week (August 24 - 25) to address the issue of goonism and find solutions.

He warned that Kenya was entering a dangerous period, saying the country had begun its “final descent towards anarchy” if political violence was allowed to continue unchecked.

Matiang’i said he would begin consultations with other opposition leaders on how to respond to what he described as an increasingly hostile political environment.

“Political difference is not a good enough excuse to inflict the kind of loss and pain we have witnessed this weekend,” he said.

He also accused the government of what he termed digital terrorism, alleging that social media accounts belonging to opposition figures were being targeted.

Matiang’i further claimed that opposition leaders had encountered vehicles fitted with signal jammers during political rallies, suggesting that only actors with significant resources could deploy such equipment.

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