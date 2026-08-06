Kalonzo meets Uhuru to resolve turmoil in Opposition

At the heart of the internal fight is the feeling by a section of Principals of the Opposition that Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigahti Gachagua is overbearing and bullish following his calls on political parties to dissolve and join his party. They also think he is an impediment to their chances of picking a presidential candidate.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…