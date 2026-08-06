Kalonzo meets Uhuru to resolve turmoil in Opposition

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a requiem mass at Holy Family Minor Basilica, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper Patriotic Front (WFP) leader Kalonzo Musyoka held a crisis meeting to resolve the internal wrangles rocking the ‘United’ Alternative Government.

At the heart of the internal fight is the feeling by a section of Principals of the Opposition that Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigahti Gachagua is overbearing and bullish following his calls on political parties to dissolve and join his party. They also think he is an impediment to their chances of picking a presidential candidate.