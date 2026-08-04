Mt Kenya leaders reject Gachagua's bid to dominate region's politics

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Leaders in the Mt Kenya region have criticised Rigathi Gachagua over DCP''s popularity, insisting a single political party cannot lead the region.

Leaders of several political parties with support in the Mt Kenya region have criticised former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua, insisting a single political party cannot lead the region.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 4, the leaders, led by Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, accused Gachagua of disrespecting fellow leaders and portraying himself as the sole political leader of the region.

The leaders maintained that Mt Kenya has historically been guided by consultation among leaders rather than by the dominance of a single individual or political outfit.

"We have nothing against him, but we are telling him he has to carry himself with dignity while dealing with other leaders. You cannot have a region where there is one leader. We are all leaders and, as Mt Kenya, we have lived that way for many years. Our values and the way we operate are that leaders respect other leaders and listen to the positions of other leaders," Munya said.

Drawing comparisons with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Munya argued that even past leaders had never sought to make a single party the exclusive political vehicle for the region.

"Even when they were sitting presidents, they did not say this is the only single party for this region. The danger that kind of behaviour brings is greater than us keeping quiet," he said.

The leaders further accused Gachagua of belittling other political leaders by urging them to dissolve their parties and join DCP.

"We cannot unite with someone who is belittling you, telling you to close your house and join his without any discussion. Even the coalitions we are creating are through consensus and discussion. Mt Kenya is not a home for one party, and Kenya is a multi-party country," Munya said.

Their remarks come as Gachagua continues to popularise DCP across the Mt Kenya region, welcoming governors, former and aspiring MPs, MCAs and grassroots leaders who have defected from other political parties.

Gachagua has consistently maintained that DCP will field candidates for every elective seat in a bid to challenge UDA, raising questions about the place of other parties within the United Opposition.

On their part, the leaders insisted they remain committed to the broader opposition agenda of unseating President William Ruto but warned that attempts by one individual to dictate the coalition's direction could undermine that objective.

"There is no crack in the opposition. Our agenda of working together to deal with UDA is still there. He seems to be consistently talking about it, and that is why we are talking about it. We do not have kings in Mt Kenya. We respect the strength of your argument, and the values you push are what earn you respect. That is how previous leaders in the region behaved," Munya said.

Parties with a presence in the region include Jubilee Party, Democratic Party, People's Liberation Party (PLP), Party of National Unity (PNU), Chama Cha Kazi, Tujibebe Party and Mbus Party.