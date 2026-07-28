Stripped: Why Kindiki has lost key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has been stripped of the role of intergovernmental coordination. [File, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is under siege following a directive by President William Ruto through the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, that has stripped him of the role of intergovernmental coordination.

And through the stroke of a pen, Kindiki has lost the key devolution department that will now be handled by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who will be the link between devolved units and the national government.