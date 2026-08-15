Surgeon accused of stabbing wife to death, to held for seven more days

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Police in Kiambu have secured seven more days to hold a surgeon in relation to the death of his wife, Mary Mwende.

The police were allowed to hold in custody Denis Maloba Nyambane after he allegedly stabbed his wife in their rented house in Buscarde Plaza in Kiambu.

According to police Mwende died instantly and left their three years old son in shock.

The 36-years-old doctor, through his social media accounts, had been training people how to evade, survive and react after stabbing incidences.

A grim picture is painted at the Buscarde apartment within Kiambu with evidence of what transpired on the fatefull day as blood stains littered the staircase going to the couples room.

The movement, police said, is a possible indicator of Mwende trying to flee from the scene to seek assistance.

Isaac Omae the apartments caretaker told the Saturday Standard that he was attracted by desperate calls and cries from neighbours who were seeking support and help .

“After we were alerted we rushed to the scene only to find that Mwende had passed on and lying in a pool of blood , we took a step of calling in the police at the scene ,”Omae said .

Omae further confided that the couple had newly occupied the rental house and had lived there for approximately two or so weeks before the incident .

Maloba will undergo a mental examination to ascertain his readiness and wellness to stand trial.

Meanwhile the body of Mary Mwende will be preserved pending post-mortem at the Kenyatta National Hospital to ascertain the cause of her death .

Preliminary finds indicate that there was an argument between the two love birds following a mischievous text message in one of the couples phones.