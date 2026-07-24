How Sifuna's Western tour has rattled Kenya Kwanza

Matiang'i meets the Linda Mwananchi team led by Edwin Sifuna. [Courtesy]

The planned Linda Mwananchi tour of Western Kenya has unsettled the political calm that Kenya Kwanza has long enjoyed in the region.

In the days leading up to Edwin Sifuna's highly anticipated rallies in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma this weekend, Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Governors Kenneth Lusaka and Fernandes Barasa, Cabinet Secretaries and other leaders allied to President William Ruto have embarked on an unusually busy schedule of consultative meetings, empowerment forums and grassroots engagements, reflecting the political significance attached to Sifuna's presidential bid and the momentum gathering behind the Linda Mwananchi movement.