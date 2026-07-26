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The rise and fall of Obado Sirkal

By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno | Jul. 26, 2026
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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado at Milimani High Court for his judgment over the alleged murder of his former lover Sharon Otieno. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

He was larger than life. A political behemoth who was daring, wealthy, unafraid, and took opponents head-on, and was building himself as a force to reckon with in Nyanza politics.

At the peak of his political career, convicted murderer Okoth Obado was not just your ordinary county chief. He was softly loud, commanded significant support in Migori, and was one of the few and rare political titans to successfully stand up against the late ODM leader Raila Odinga’s political juggernaut, ODM.

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Related Topics

Okoth Obado Sharon Otieno Murder Obado Murder Case Obado Graft Case
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