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How Obado was nailed: Five Calls, Sh30,000 abortion cash and a Cover-Up Case

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 25, 2026
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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado at Milimani High Court for his judgment over the alleged murder of his former lover Sharon Otieno.[Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Five calls to a trusted aide, an alleged Sh30,000 abortion payment, secret meetings with a journalist, a Sh3.5 million counter-offer and a desperate bid to suppress an illicit affair formed the chain of evidence that sent former Migori Governor Okoth Obado to prison for murder.

The former governor's conviction rested not on where he was on the night Sharon Otieno was killed, but on what the High Court found he had done in the weeks and months before her death.

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Okoth Obado Justice Cecilia Githua Sharon Otieno Gracai Hotel in Rongo
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