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PS Omollo urges parents to shield children from crime

By Rogers Otiso | Jul. 25, 2026
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Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo [File-Standard]

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has challenged parents to take greater responsibility for their children's upbringing and protect them from politicians and criminal groups seeking to recruit young people into goonism and other unlawful activities.

The PS observed that the recent wave of student unrest witnessed in some schools underscores the need for stronger collaboration between parents, teachers, students and school administrators in nurturing discipline and creating an environment that allows learners to excel academically.

Omollo said the family remains the first line of defence against youth involvement in crime, urging parents to closely monitor their children's academic performance, discipline and associations instead of leaving the responsibility entirely to teachers and school administrators.

"I appeal to parents to know how their children are performing and to work closely with school administrations in addressing indiscipline. Our young people must  never be allowed to become agents of violence or political goons," said Omollo.

He warned that young people often suffer the greatest consequences when they are manipulated into political violence.He urged parents, teachers and community leaders to work together in guiding young people towards education, skills development and productive economic opportunities instead of allowing them to fall prey to criminal networks.

He was speaking during a parents' meeting at Ober Boys High School in Rachuonyo East Sub-County, Homa Bay County. The event was attended by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Danish Otieno, Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamita, Kabondo Kasipul MP Dr Eva Obara, government officials and local leaders.

Commending students at Ober Boys High School for maintaining discipline, Omollo challenged them to remain focused on their studies by attending classes consistently, revising diligently and respecting both their teachers and parents.

"To the students, we value you and respect you. That is why we are here because we want the best for you. Do not take this opportunity for granted. Use your time wisely so that you can contribute positively to the transformation and development of our country," he said.

Omollo reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening the education sector through increased funding, recruitment of teachers and expansion of school infrastructure to improve the quality of education across the country.

He said more than 100,000 teachers have been recruited over the past three years under President William Ruto's administration, with another 20,000 set to be employed during the current financial year to address teacher shortages in public schools.

The PS added that the Government has constructed more than 23,000 classrooms and over 16,000 laboratories nationwide to support the transition to the new education system, while calling on parents, alumni, elected leaders and local communities to complement government efforts by supporting the development of schools.

He further said the Government would continue working with elected leaders, National Government Administration Officers and communities to strengthen discipline in schools and ensure every young person has an opportunity to pursue education and contribute meaningfully to national development.

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Raymond Omollo Interior Principal Secretary Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi Kabondo Kasipul
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