Omollo: Churches must unite Kenyans, not promote animosity

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Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo during an interview. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo has called on religious leaders to protect the sanctity of churches by ensuring they remain places of worship, peace and national unity rather than platforms for political division.

Speaking during a Sunday service at St. Pascal Catholic Church in Chiga, Homa Bay County, Dr. Omollo cautioned against the growing trend of political leaders using church pulpits to spread hatred, tribalism and intolerance, saying such actions undermine the Church's spiritual mission and threaten national cohesion.

"Let us not desecrate our churches by allowing platforms meant for spiritual nourishment to be used to spread division and hatred. The Church must continue standing for truth, peace and unity," Dr. Omollo said.

His remarks come at a time when concerns have been raised over increasing political activities in places of worship, with some religious gatherings becoming arenas for partisan speeches and political confrontations.

Religious institutions have historically played a significant role in promoting peace, reconciliation and social justice in Kenya, particularly during periods of political tension.

Dr. Omollo emphasized that the Church remains one of the country's most influential institutions in shaping values, nurturing responsible citizens and fostering harmony within communities. He urged religious leaders to continue speaking out against misinformation, hate speech and actions that threaten the country's stability.

"The Church plays a critical role in shaping values, nurturing responsible citizens and fostering harmony within our communities. It has a duty to speak against misinformation, hatred and actions that threaten our country's unity," he said.

The Principal Secretary noted that Kenya's progress depends on leaders and citizens embracing inclusivity while rejecting politics that divide communities along ethnic, regional or political lines. He stressed that every Kenyan deserves equal opportunities regardless of their background or political affiliation.

"Our progress as a nation depends on embracing inclusivity and rejecting politics that divide our people. Every Kenyan deserves an equal opportunity to succeed regardless of where they come from," Dr. Omollo said.

He also praised the Catholic Church for its longstanding contribution to national development through investments in education, healthcare and community development programmes. According to Dr. Omollo, church-sponsored schools, hospitals and social initiatives have complemented government efforts by expanding access to essential services while promoting moral values across the country.

The Principal Secretary challenged political leaders to prioritize service delivery and development instead of engaging in divisive politics. He said sustainable development can only thrive in an environment characterized by peace, stability and mutual respect among citizens.

"Development can only thrive in an environment where citizens respect one another and embrace their shared identity as Kenyans. Religious institutions remain vital partners in promoting peaceful coexistence and strengthening the social fabric that binds our nation together," he said.