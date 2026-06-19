Protest but do it peacefully, PS Omollo says

Audio By Vocalize

Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo speaking at Chinga Boys Senior School in Nyeri County during its Prize Giving Day on Friday, June 19, 2026. [MINA]

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called on Kenyans to protest peacefully as the anniversary of the June 25 Gen Z demos approaches.

Omollo said that the constitutional right to picket and protest should be enjoyed responsibly, warning that violence, destruction of property and lawlessness undermine national development and erode the gains made through sacrifice and investment.

The PS said that responsible citizenship and respect for the rule of law remain critical to safeguarding Kenya’s democracy, stability and economic progress.

He further noted that Kenya’s future depends on government policies and investments and also on the willingness of citizens to contribute positively to society and exercise their freedoms responsibly.

Omollo called on Kenyans to uphold constitutional values while exercising their democratic freedoms, adding that rights must always be accompanied by responsibility.

“The Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to express themselves, to demonstrate, to picket and to petition public authorities. However, those rights must be exercised peacefully, lawfully and in a manner that respects the rights and safety of others,” he said.

He condemned violence, destruction of property and looting witnessed during demonstrations, saying that criminal behaviour should never be disguised as the exercise of constitutional rights.

“There is a clear distinction between peaceful demonstrations and criminal acts. Burning businesses, looting property, attacking fellow citizens and destroying public infrastructure does not advance any cause,” he said.

“It only undermines the livelihoods of hardworking Kenyans and weakens the foundations upon which our nation is built.”

The PS said that the Kenya Kwanza government was committed to protecting protesters while taking firm action against criminal activities.

He called on all Kenyans to work together to nurture a culture of responsibility, respect and peaceful coexistence.

“As we build our country, let us choose dialogue over destruction, responsibility over recklessness and unity over division. The values we demonstrate today will shape the character of the next generation and determine the future of our nation.”

The PS, however, failed to address the issue of police brutality that has always been witnessed whenever Kenyans take to the streets to exercise their constitutional right to protest.

Omollo was speaking at Chinga Boys Senior School in Nyeri County during its Prize Giving Day on Friday, June 19.

He called on students to embrace discipline, integrity and respect while asking parents and teachers and all stakeholders to work together for the safety of their children in school amid rising cases of school unrest and fires.

“Our schools must remain safe spaces. No parent should have to worry about the safety of their child while they are in school. As we invest in infrastructure and learning resources, we must also invest in mentorship, guidance and positive engagement with our children.”