Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Ol Kalou's DCP win is a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027

By Josphat Thiong'o | Jul. 18, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Caption

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has termed his party's resounding victory in the just-concluded Ol Kalou by-election as a preview of what awaits President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, who led a series of whistle-stop rallies in Ol Kalou yesterday, said the victory had given DCP fresh impetus to relegate President Ruto to a one-term presidency following the election of Samuel Kamau as the area's MP-elect.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Ol Kalou by-election Ol Kalou Political Wave Ol Kalou Declaration
.

Latest Stories

Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off
Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off
Football
By Stephen Rutto and Peter Ochieng
3 hrs ago
Nakuru, Oilers renew rivalry at Prinsloo Sevens
Rugby
By Ben Ahenda
3 hrs ago
Cracks widen in Rift as factions clash over Ruto succession
Politics
By Stephen Rutto
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bleak future for Kindiki after Ol Kalou defeat
By Harold Odhiambo and Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
Bleak future for Kindiki after Ol Kalou defeat
How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How Ol Kalou defeat has forced Ruto back to the drawing board
How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How rebellious Ol Kalou voters have frustrated previous regimes
How UDA lost Ol Kalou
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How UDA lost Ol Kalou
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved