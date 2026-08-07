DCI names two officers as prime suspects behind Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder

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DCI names three officers as prime suspects behind Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder. [File, Standard]

Two National Police Service officers have been named as key suspects in the murder of psychiatrist and mental health researcher Dr Victoria Mutiso.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin alleged that the officers played distinct roles in planning and executing the killing.

Addressing the media on Friday, August 7, Amin identified Police Constable Elijah Kibellion Kimoi of Karinde Police Station as the alleged gunman, saying forensic investigations placed him at the crime scene and identified him as the officer who pulled the trigger.

He also named Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang of Nderi Police Station as the link between the financiers of the murder and the operational team, adding that he is currently on the run.

Sang was further identified as the officer to whom the firearm used in the murder had been issued.

According to Amin, investigators further established that one, Daniel Mwangi Njoroge, drove the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that was used to block the Uber vehicle in which Dr Mutiso was travelling.

He allegedly coordinated the logistics, facilitated the movement of the execution team and played a key organisational role in the murder.

Detectives said two Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicles were used during the operation. One, allegedly driven by Njoroge, was used to intercept and block the victim's Uber, while the second ferried members of the execution team.

Amin further identified Kelvin Ngugi Kinuthia as the boda boda rider who allegedly transported the suspected gunman to and from the scene.

The DCI boss said investigators recovered a Mini Jericho pistol and a magazine during a search at Nderi Police Post. He said the firearm had previously been issued to Inspector Sang, with ballistic analysis identifying it as the weapon used to kill Dr Mutiso.

Amin said investigations indicate the murder may have been motivated by a land dispute involving Rose Mbithe, whom he identified as the ex-wife of Dr Mutiso's husband.

He alleged that Mbithe was among the principal financiers and organisers of the murder. She remains in custody alongside her son.

Amin also said investigators are probing possible links between the suspects in Dr Mutiso's murder and the killing of lawyer Mbobu, alleging that some of the same individuals may have played a role in both cases.

He described the alleged involvement of serving police officers in the murder as a betrayal of public trust, saying all those implicated would face the full force of the law.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing as detectives pursue additional suspects, including Inspector Sang, who remains at large.