Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of deploying police officers to interfere with the Ol Kalou by-election. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Democracy Party of Kenya (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of deploying police officers to interfere with the Ol Kalou by-election, claiming the alleged actions could erode public confidence in the country’s electoral institutions.

Gachagua alleged that the deployment of 2,000 police officers to Ol Kalou was not aimed at maintaining security but was intended to influence the outcome of the mini-poll.