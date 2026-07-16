Gachagua calls for disbandment of IEBC

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Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua in Maragua in Murang’a County during a political rally on April 19, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of infiltrating the Ol Kalou by-election by working with the IEBC.

At a presser, the former DP accused the electoral body of turning a blind eye to the various electoral malpractices in the area.

He alleged that five polling stations had been attacked by government officials with the intention of stealing votes in favour of the UDA candidate.

“I want to tell IEBC, from what has happened, we will he mobilizing the people of Kenya to call for your disbandment; you are an embarrassment to the people of Kenya,” said Gachagua.

He blamed the commission for working together with the government.

“This election was very peaceful until you connived with William Ruto to cause violence.”

He further called on the people of Ol Kalou to go back to the polling stations to safeguard their votes.

Among the polling stations he claims were attacked are Huruma, Munyeki primary school, D.C and Nyakiambi, among others.

The Ol Kalou by-election has since attracted nine candidates, with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho emerging as the leading contenders.

Voting started at 6 a.m. and is expected to close at 5 p.m. before counting begins.

Ol Kalou constituency has 73,480 registered voters and 144 polling stations spread across five wards.

The government deployed more than 1,000 police officers across the constituency for the by-election, which followed the death of former Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna.