Opposition demands IEBC cracks down on poll offenders

Audio By Vocalize

United Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang'i, Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi and other leaders when they joined worshippers at the ATG-Kangundo Altar during a church dedication service along Kangundo Road, June 5, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Opposition has challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take firm action against individuals violating electoral laws ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, saying the conduct of Thursday's mini poll will determine the commission's credibility ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on behalf of the United opposition, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the electoral agency must enforce the law without fear or favour, including taking action against senior government officials accused of interfering with the electoral process.

“As you preside over the Ol Kalou by-election, do so under the law and perform your duties with utmost professionalism and impartiality. You have the power to sanction anyone, including bigwigs in government who violate the electoral laws, as well as those who orchestrate violence. Do not stand idle while the integrity of elections and your very own office is eroded,” Kalonzo said.

He said the Ol Kalou by-election would be the first major test of the reconstituted commission, adding that the manner in which it handles the election would demonstrate whether it is an independent referee capable of delivering a free, fair and credible General Election. Kalonzo also accused President William Ruto of attempting to influence the by-election, claiming invitations are circulating for thousands of Ol Kalou residents to attend a State House function on the eve of the poll amounted to voter bribery.

“This is the highest level of bribery. It is an election offence. The IEBC and the police should not wait for complaints. They should act because a crime is about to be committed,” he said.

The Opposition further urged Kenyans to reject political violence and intimidation, saying elections should never be won through fear or force.

“Elections come and go, but Kenya remains. Kenya is bigger than any one individual. Goonism has no place in Kenya now or ever. Our answer to violence must never be more violence. Our answer must be justice, constitutionalism and the rule of law,” the leaders said.

The coalition expressed concern over what it described as escalating political violence, citing recent incidents in Kisumu and Nyahururu where opposition leaders were reportedly attacked. Former Attorney General Justin Muturi said that while independent investigations should establish the full facts surrounding the incidents, there was already a worrying pattern of intolerance directed at opposition figures.

“The disturbing scenes witnessed in Kisumu and Nyahururu should concern every Kenyan regardless of political affiliation. They point to a dangerous and growing pattern of political violence that threatens our constitutional democracy, national cohesion and the rule of law,” Muturi said.

“However, what is already evident is that political intolerance is steadily replacing democratic engagement. The Constitution of Kenya guarantees every citizen the right to assemble peacefully, associate freely, move without intimidation and participate in political life. No Kenyan should fear attending a church service, a political meeting or any lawful public gathering,” he added.

Muturi linked the latest incidents to previous attacks on opposition leaders, including an April incident in Kikuyu involving Kalonzo Musyoka, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, as well as last week's confrontation involving People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua at Gatoto Primary School in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

“These incidents, together with events unfolding across the country, raise serious questions about whether public institutions are discharging their constitutional obligations impartially and effectively. Kenya cannot become a nation where organised violence is answered by organised retaliation,” he said.

He warned that ordinary Kenyans, rather than politicians, bear the greatest consequences of political violence.

“History teaches us that political violence rarely harms politicians most. It destroys the livelihoods of ordinary Kenyans. It is traders whose businesses are looted, boda boda riders whose motorcycles are burned, families who lose loved ones and young people who are recruited into criminality.”

The Opposition laid responsibility for the country's security squarely on President William Ruto.

“The buck stops with William Ruto and his regime. He is the Chief Executive of the government and bears the greatest responsibility. He swore to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution. It is therefore his duty to ensure the country's security apparatus functions effectively in maintaining law and order.” Muturi said.

The leaders called on the National Police Service to act impartially by preventing violence, investigating all criminal acts and ensuring those responsible are prosecuted regardless of their political affiliation. They, however, accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of engaging in partisan politics, saying such conduct undermines the independence of security agencies.

“We are aware of the mobilisation of police from all corners of the republic to Ol Kalou. We urge police deployed there to perform their duties impartially and reject any unlawful orders to violate the law or play partisan roles,” the leaders said.

They further warned that any partisan conduct by police officers deployed for the by-election would reflect directly on the IEBC, since officers assigned to election duties operate under the commission's command. People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua urged leaders across the political divide to exercise restraint and avoid inflammatory rhetoric that could heighten tensions.

“Leadership demands responsibility, especially during moments of heightened political tension. We must reject language that fuels division and instead reaffirm our shared commitment to peaceful democratic competition,” Karua said.

She warned against what she described as growing intimidation, goonism and state-sponsored political violence.

“Kenya demonstrated constitutional maturity in 2022 through a peaceful transfer of presidential power. We must not allow that achievement to be undermined by a growing culture of intimidation, goonism and state-sponsored political violence,” she said.

Karua urged the government to guarantee equal protection for all lawful political gatherings, arguing that public confidence in the impartiality of state institutions remains essential for democratic stability. She also appealed directly to Kenyans to reject violence and refuse to be used by politicians.

“Do not allow yourselves to become instruments of violence on behalf of any political interest. Refuse to be recruited into gangs. Refuse to retaliate against fellow citizens. Protect one another, uphold the Constitution and insist that political differences be resolved through lawful institutions, not through the streets,” she said.

Despite speculation over divisions within its ranks, the coalition insisted it remained united and committed to working together ahead of the next General Election, saying consultations among opposition leaders were ongoing and their shared objective was to offer Kenyans an alternative leadership.