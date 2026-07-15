Too little too late: Questions linger over Ol Kalou violence

Tomorrow, Ol Kalou residents go to the polls to select their next MP. Whereas the election would not, ordinarily, be high stake as it has turned out to be. Massive voter bribery, intimidation, property destruction, cutthroat competition between government and UDA supporters versus the opposition led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been witnessed in the runup to the election.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…