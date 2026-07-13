Ex-University of Nairobi student leader declares presidential bid

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Former SONU deputy president Irene Kendi. [Courtesy]

Irene Kendi, a former Students Organisation of the University of Nairobi (SONU) deputy president, has declared interest in the 2027 presidential race.

Ms Kendi, 39, honed her leadership skills when she served as SONU deputy president during the leadership of Babu Owino, now the Embakasi East MP.

The youth empowerment activist said she has set her eyes on the presidency to deliver the change that Kenyans yearn for.

"I have been a leader all my life. I have always had the vision of being the first female president of Kenya," she said.

Previously, Kendi worked as a strategist and mobiliser for former President Uhuru Kenyatta, President William Ruto and late ODM leader Raila Odinga.

She was a visible figure in the UhuRuto campaign in Meru in the run-up to the 2017 elections.

"It was while in SONU that I felt a deep urge and desire to lead this nation," she said.

Kendi said she is not a political greenhorn and has a deep understanding of issues affecting the youths and Kenyans, having worked at the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) as an advisor for the secretary general Francis Atwoli on youth and gender and as a senior technical advisor at the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender under former Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, where she also served as the CS’s personal assistant.

She honed her skills as a youth and gender activist and believes that the youth are a 'tribeless' population.

"All they wanted was someone to push their agenda," she said.

Kendi has a Bachelor's in Education and a master's in Women's Leadership and Governance from the University of Nairobi and undertook an executive postgraduate course on senior leadership and management at Coventry University, London.

The presidential hopeful who also runs an online gospel ministry, cited poor healthcare, over-taxation, high fuel and commodity prices, and unemployment as major concerns that need to be addressed.

She also lists tribalism and exclusion as other issues affecting Kenyans.

"I am coming to dismantle the systems that have divided Kenyans along tribal lines,” she said.

Kendi regretted that leaders were busy campaigning, yet issues such as school unrest and unemployment for youth were not addressed.

"The country is in a political campaign mode. People are dying every day because there is no quality healthcare; school children are rioting because of issues, yet nobody is doing something about it because they are busy politicking and campaigning," she said.

"You saw the Gen Z. The young people are so hungry for new leadership. They don't care who will lead; what they care about is 'Is this person trustworthy, honest, experienced and ready to release this country from the shackles of oppression?"

She revealed that her work as a youth representative during the constitutional review process and as a technical advisor in the Public Service and Gender Ministry gave her an opportunity to impact the youth.

"One of my greatest achievements was a review of the youth policy which had not been reviewed since 2017. The Cabinet approved it. Now it is here. But who is looking at it? Nobody is implementing it."

Kendi believes God will deliver her a victory against President William Ruto and other candidates in the 2027 General Election.

"My quest for the presidency is led by divine supernatural intelligence. My power comes from God. God has been preparing me since childhood," she said.