Chest-thumping won't save Kenya, humble service might

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Suna East MP Junet Mohamed claimed that money exchanged hands among MPs during the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [FILE]

Three crosses stand on Golgotha. In the middle, the sinless Son of God. On either side, two criminals — equally guilty, equally close to Jesus, equally near death. Yet only one enters paradise. The difference is posture, not proximity. One thief bows. The other slides — not falls, slides — into hell with his eyes open, running his foul mouth and thumping his chest the whole way down. That is the more frightening image. Falling suggests surprise. Sliding suggests a slow, willing descent, one refusal at a time, right to the edge.

The repentant thief's concern moves quickly beyond himself. He rebukes the mockery. He confesses their guilt. He declares Christ's innocence. In moments, a thief becomes a witness, because grace always turns a rescued man into someone anxious to rescue another. Even dying men can still save someone.

His companion never loosens his grip on self. We assume suffering humbles people. This part of Scripture disagrees. Pain can soften a heart or harden it, and what decides the direction isn't the size of the suffering but the posture already rehearsed long before it arrived. A heart practiced in small refusals will refuse a large one too. Character is not made at Calvary. It is only revealed there.

Kenya has its own Golgothas, smaller and more frequent. A politician stands at a public rally and confesses, almost proudly, that money changed hands to secure votes in an impeachment debate. He does not stop there. He goes on to criticise a fellow parliamentarian — not for taking the bribe, but for spending it badly. This is pride at its brightest. The public announcement is out — we are a vice country! This announcement is not made in private — it is made at a political rally. Chest-thumping at its best. Sin has learned to speak boldly, and shame has forgotten its own name. Even guilt now wants an audience.

Elsewhere, a party wins a parliamentary by-election. The celebrations are loud and immediate — a trouncing, they call it. Speeches are made. Credit is claimed and distributed. A bit goes to God. Another bit goes to the people. But the most goes to the politicians — tacticians is the brand.

Humility, it turns out, is not a popular virtue — not even among the oppressed. The winning is chest-thumped. But real change would come with service-thumping, where work has a mouth all its own — a mouth that speaks in built roads, paid nurses, kept promises, not press conferences. Perhaps service-thumping is rare because it is humility's close cousin — and the moment a person gains a platform, humility is usually the first thing to go.

Pride's tactic is always the same: make everything else look undesirable except itself. It cannot merely exalt the ego — it must diminish every rival. Every truth that exposes it becomes inconvenient. Every correction becomes offensive.

Above all, the Savior Himself becomes unattractive, because before pride rejects Christ, it first convinces the soul He isn't worth wanting. Isaiah said it long before Calvary: "He had no beauty or majesty to attract us to Him." The unrepentant thief mistook restraint for weakness and humility for failure — the same mistake our politician makes when he treats an apology as surrender rather than strength.

This is the point worth saying plainly: refusing to apologise is not courage. It is pride wearing courage's uniform. Courage tells the truth when the truth costs something. Pride merely defends the self and calls the defence bravery. The thief who slid into hell thought he was being strong to the very end. He was only being proud to the very end. There is a difference, and public life keeps confusing the two. One builds a nation. The other only builds a legend — and legends, unlike nations, do not need to be honest to survive.

Humility offends most when it inhabits power, because we expect power to announce itself. Jesus commands legions of angels and refuses to call them. He has every right to condemn and chooses to forgive instead. That unsettles the proud, because it exposes their counterfeit idea of greatness — the same counterfeit our by-election winners hand out with every unshared, uncredited victory speech.

The cross redefines power. One kind announces itself through domination. The other expresses itself through sacrifice. This is why the gospel doesn't produce chest-thumpers — it produces service-thumpers. Chest-thumpers ask, "Who notices me?" Service-thumpers ask, "Who needs me?"

Jesus is history's greatest Service-Thumper. He washed feet instead of demanding them kissed. He welcomed sinners instead of humiliating them. The repentant thief understood this before he died — grace transformed not just his destiny but his priorities. That is repentance: it turns self-absorption into service.

This temptation to thump the chest rather than serve is not confined to politics. It enters the boardroom, where profit is defended and people are neglected. It enters the family, where authority replaces love. It enters the Church too, whenever greatness is measured by attendance and platforms instead of holiness. A church committee will sometimes argue longer over who stands at the podium than over who eats after the service — the same instinct that colonized a dying man's heart two thousand years ago, still colonizing ours.

But the counter is never far away. A congregation that quietly fixes a widow's roof, unannounced, has out-preached a hundred victory rallies. Service-thumping isn't a theory. It's available in the next unrecorded act of obedience — the next politician who could claim credit and instead credits the people who elected him, the next public figure who could deflect blame and instead simply says: I was wrong. Small obediences, multiplied, become a nation's character.

Perhaps our deepest national crisis is ethical before it is economic. Corruption is the theft of public trust, and it teaches a generation that success belongs to the clever, not the honest. Where corruption becomes normal, pride becomes necessary — only pride can defend what conscience cannot justify. That is why apologies are managed rather than offered, and why every scandal produces another explanation rather than an admission.

The two thieves remain mirrors for every generation, and for every rally, every victory speech, every parliamentary debate. The real question isn't which thief we resemble in theory. It's which one we're becoming in practice, one small choice at a time — the one still defending himself, or the one who finally stopped.

Two sounds rose from Calvary. One was a man still defending himself — loud, but empty. The other, a broken whisper: "Jesus, remember me." Heaven ignored the chest-thumping. It answered the whisper.

Reward arrogance, and we will receive more of it. Excuse dishonesty, and we will institutionalise it. Elections change governments. Only transformed hearts change nations.

So, for Kenya: we have enough chest-thumpers already, forever announcing themselves. What we are starved of is service — the kind that credits God, serves the people, and needs no rally to be seen.

Chest-thumpers force their way into memory. Those who understand humility turn instead to service-thumping, and leave history to do the remembering.