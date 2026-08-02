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Koskei in a spot over top official appointment despite court ruling

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 2, 2026
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Barely days after the High Court declared his involvement in the recruitment of chief executives of State corporations unlawful, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has once again found himself at the centre of a fresh storm over the appointment of the Director General of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

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Related Topics

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei Contempt of Court Contempt Case TVETA Recruitment
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